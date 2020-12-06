Why ladies padded headbands are back in fashion

Why ladies padded headbands are back in fashion

We may miss the old days of Gossip Girl, but something about Blair Waldorf and her sense of style has stuck.

Spotted on models and fashion bloggers alike, the padded headband looks like it is here to stay, and we couldn’t be happier. Not only does it bring a touch of femininity and drama, but it is a power-dressing must-have accessory.

Whether you want to cover up a bad hair day or jazz up your everyday fashion look, here at Ladies fashion Ireland we’ve put together everything you need to know about stylish this iconic accessory.

What Is A Padded Headband?

You can probably guess what padded headbands are. But in case you can’t, they are regular headbands with padding inside. Pretty self-explanatory. Sometimes called ‘hatbands’, the padding gives them some extra volume and luxurious feel.

A very popular style in the 90s, these headbands have seen a huge resurgence in recent years. A padded headband will add a touch of class to any look and are usually easy to find. If you want to add a feminine touch to a suit or blazer or bring a halo-like effect to your outfit, you need to own a padded headband.

How To Wear One

We are going to redirect you to New York Fashion Week here. One of the best things about a padded headband is that they will look good on everyone. If you have sleek straight hair, they look great. Got tousled waves or textured curly locks? Just pop on a padded headband and away you go.

You can also tie your hair back in a low bun or ponytail. While any part will do, many bloggers and models seem to be rocking a centre one. And short or long hair doesn’t matter.

Padded headbands also work well with everything in your wardrobe. Blazers, skirts, you name it. To add a truly retro vibe to your look, get a padded headband embellished with pearls.

Why ladies padded headbands are back in fashion