Top men’s fashion trends to add to your 2021 wardrobe

Top men’s fashion trends to add to your 2021 wardrobe

We’ve said it once and we’ll say it again. It’s been a funny old year. Only a handful of fashion shows went ahead, with the vast majority taking place digitally.

Watching all the designers tackling the fashion world in a pandemic has been fascinating. But with fewer brands to look at, taking note of new upcoming trends for the next season has been hard.

But not impossible. We’ve rounded up some of the biggest trends that are set to dominate next season. Keep reading here at Men’s fashion Ireland to find out the top trends to add to your 2021 wardrobe.

Utility

Okay, so this trend has been around for a few seasons now. But for 2021, it’s been updated with more of a high function vibe. From military jackets from Gucci and Zegna to full-on safari looks at Balmain, next summer you will look like you are ready to take on the apocalypse.

Nautical

This is more of a micro-trend, but a nautical theme has appeared at a number of high fashion shows like Gucci with their anchor covered jumpers. Even Dolce & Gabbana have produced exaggerated Breton-style tops. Not to mention the sailor sweaters at the Casablanca show.

Bomber Jacket Returns

While bomber jackets have been a big trend in recent years, they are going to explode in a big way next season. This may not seem like big news, but many fashion houses have had their own take on the classic aviator jacket at their SS21 shows. Gucci have created a 70s style cropped jacket in a functional nylon fabric while Philipp Plein has crafted a high-shine flight design. Cropped minimalist styles dominated Prada shows but there was a neatness to the look but still felt less maximalist than their previous shows.

Oversized Trench Coat

We all know that a trench coat is a spring/summer wardrobe staple. However, for the spring and summer of 2021, it’s taken on a voluminous twist. Shades of camel and stone added some 70s flavour to the Tod’s and Loewe show.

And the key to wearing your oversized trench coat next season is to pair it with unexpected accessories. You can rock it with a pair of shorts and flip flops. And, if you are feeling adventurous, nothing but a smile…(just joking).

Top men’s fashion trends to add to your 2021 wardrobe