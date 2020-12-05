Zendaya named as the new face of Valentino

In Irish fashion news, Italian fashion house Valentino have named Zendaya as their new face of their iconic fashion label.

The 24-year-old actress who only last month was named as face of Lash Idôle Mascara by Lancôme will become the new face of Valentino.

Valentino which is one of the worlds most respected luxury Italian clothing companies was founded back in 1960 by Valentino Garavani.

Talking about Zendaya’s new appointment, Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli claims the reason why the American actress was chosen is because she (Zendaya) embodies and represents what Valentino is and stands for today.

Pierpaolo said . “She is a powerful and fierce young woman that uses her talent and her work to express herself, her values and her generation as well. Zendaya is “a natural representative” of Valentino’s “contemporary concept of romanticism.”

Back in September, the Californian beauty was the first actress to make history at the age of 24 at the Primetime Emmy Awards in the US to become the youngest winner of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in “Euphoria.

She also became the second woman of colour to join African American Viola Davis, to win in the distinguished category through the seventy-two-year history of the awards.

The “Greatest Showman” actress is also a regular activist in supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. Zendaya is a woman in demand with lots of leading fashion and beauty labels now chasing her signature to represent their brand.

She already has designed her own fashion collection for leading American fashion house Tommy Hilfiger and has her own fashion line Daya by Zendaya.

Talking about her new appointment with the Italian fashion house Zendaya commented that she is honoured to be appointed of such an iconic fashion label that is Valentino.

In a statement released by Valentino, they said “Zendaya and Pierpaolo share the identity values of a generation she speaks for, in her most spontaneous, personal and progressive way,”

“The perception of identity within the contemporary community is the essential element of Piccioli’s creative process, which opens the individual’s vision to a poetry that belongs to reality, that aims to the creation of a personal imagery made of self-expression and not of aspirations. An imagery where it is possible to feel empathy. Awareness, inclusion, empathy and contemporary romanticism are the values that the creative director conveys to the Valentino community,”

