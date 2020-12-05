How to make your own heat protectant hair spray at home

We all love to take care of our hair, but sometimes it can be hard. If you colour your hair, you need to use special products. If you use dry shampoo, you need to use a scalp scrub to get rid of build-up. and if you use heat on your hair, you need to use some sort of protectant.

And the good news is that you probably already have the ingredients to make some at home. The oil that you cook with can act as a heat protectant for your hair. Some oils will work best with certain hair types and using them can provide a natural alternative to your heat protectant.

But if you do decide to use oil on your hair, you need to remember one important thing. The smoke point. This is the temperature at which oil burns. So if you go above the oil’s smoking point, it can have a damaging effect on your hair. Like any product you use, use with caution.

While you need to be careful on what oil you use and how you use it, DIY heat protectants can be a holistic way of tackling multiple hair problems. Keep reading here at Makeup & Beauty Tips Ireland to find out how you can make your own DIY heat protectant at home.

Coconut Oil

Is there anything that this oil cannot do? it really is the oil that keeps on giving. It does have a somewhat low smoke point of 350 degrees, so it’s best for finer hair.

Coconut oil will not only work as a sealant, but also has conditioning properties. It penetrates the hair shaft instead of just coating the exterior. So, not only will this oil protect against heat damage, but leaves your hair feeling softer and smoother.

Just mix some with water in a spray bottle and apply to wet hair. Applying it to dry hair can make it look greasy.

Avocado Oil

Avocado oil has a unique property in that it will help protect your hair from all heat, not just from your hair tools. Because of this perk, avocado oil is great for those of you with treated hair or greying hair. With a high smoke point of 520 degrees, it’s perfect for all hair types.

Mix a few drops into a spray bottle with water. Shake vigorously and apply to your hair. Just let your hair air dry a little bit beforehand to let the oil set in.

Grapeseed Oil

If your hair is on the thick side and you suffer from dry scalp, get yourself some grapeseed oil. It has a high smoke point of 420 degrees and naturally seals in your hair’s moisture, leaving it shiny and smooth. It’s also high in vitamin E, making it a great moisturiser for your scalp.

You don’t need to mix this oil with anything. Simply, rub a few drops between your hands and rake through your hair.

Sunflower Oil

Similar to grapeseed, sunflower oil has a high smoke point, making it great for thicker hair. And thanks to its high smoke point of 440 degrees, it can withstand hot tools without burning.

Sunflower oil can act in the same way as a silicone by coating the exterior of your hair shaft. However, this oil has conditioning properties that will penetrate your hair and give you soft strands.

Almond Oil

Because almond oil gets absorbed easily, it’s great for people with over-processed hair. And due to the high smoke point of 430 degrees, it’s also perfect for fine hair and won’t weigh it down. If you have any sort of nut allergy, it’s best to steer clear of this one.

Almond oil can nourish the hair as it is high in vitamins E, D, B1, B2, B6 and A. these vitamins will fill in any gaps in your hair strand, making your hair stronger and healthier.

How To Make Your Own Heat Protectant Spray

Fill up a spray bottle with water, stopping just before you reach the top.

Next, add a few drops of any oil mentioned on this list.

Add in some conditioner and shake the bottle well.

Don’t worry if the mixture turns milky, it’s from the conditioner.

