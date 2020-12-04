ISAWITFIRST to sponsor the MOBO Awards 2020

In Irish fashion news, online e-tailer ISAWITFIRST have announced that they are to sponsor the “Best Female” category at this year’s MOBO Awards 2020.

The MOBO Awards are an annual music award presentation that honours the achievements in music of black origin which includes, R&B, Soul music, hip hop, grime, Jazz reggae, gospel as well as African and gospel music.

The Manchester fashion house will become the first fashion sponsor of the awards since they first started back in 1996.

This move by ISAWITFIRST will further help cement their links with the music industry. which will be a longer-term arrangement with the awards ceremony,

It is also expected that this partnership will lead to new fashion collections that will be inspired by MOBO artists that will be sold in aid of the MOBO Trust.

ISAWITFIRST previously experimented with their own search for music talent when they ran their own “First Look” search and have collaborated with British MOBO winner Emeli Sandé,

MOBO founder, Kanya King commented that he is delighted with the new partnership with ISAWITFIRST which a first for the awards to be teaming up with a fashion official sponsor of the event.

King see this move as adding an extra dimension to the show for our Best Female category, as it shows a long-term commitment and relationship that produce a selection of MOBO-inspired designs in the coming months.

This will see some of the proceeds going directly going to the MOBO Trust, which helps talented young individuals in music industry.

ISAWITFIRST director of brand and buying, Leanne Holmes, also commented that her company are excited at the prospect of partnering with the MOBO Awards for their comeback show this year.

Leanne said” It’s a great opportunity for us to marry our love for fashion and music and support an amazing institution who are doing great things for diversity and supporting young talent!”

This year’s ceremony that takes place on Wednesday, December 9th, will be hosted by British TV and Radio presenter Maya Jama who ISAWITFIRST are expected to kit out for the event along with female nominees, Mahalia, Tiana Major9, Darkoo and FKA Twigs, Lianne la Havas and Ms Banks

Because of COVID restrictions, this year’s awards will be screened virtually and will be streamed live on YouTube that will be broadcast on the BBC later that evening with highlights of the show also going to be available on the BBC iPlayer.

