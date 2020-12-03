How to get a glowing complexion in 5 simple steps

How to get a glowing complexion in 5 simple steps

Getting glowing looking skin is something that every makeup lover wants. But for a look that is more natural, you need to know how to apply your makeup correctly. There is a delicate balance between your cream and powder products.

To find out how to get ‘lit from within’ look in just 5 simple steps, here at Makeup & Beauty Tips Ireland, we will show you how.

Use An Illuminating Primer

Okay. First things first. Pull that hair back from your face. This will ensure you have a clear and fly-away free canvas to work on. Next, choose your favourite illuminating primer. And don’t be gentle. Go for it and apply it all over your skin. Concentrate more on the high points of your face. You want your highlight to look like it is coming from within.

Apply Your Foundation

While it may not make sense to cover your glowing primer with foundation, this can be the ideal way to get that ‘lit from within’ look. If you are not a full coverage type of person, go ahead and wear some tinted moisturiser. However, you can rock a full coverage foundation if you want. Just apply it to areas you want to cover and try to leave some areas of primer alone.

The key to your foundation looking perfect is to treat it like concealer. Dab and blend the formula on areas you want to conceal rather than covering your entire face.

Use An Anti-Crease Concealer

Depending on how clear your skin is, this step is optional. But if you do have dark under eye circles or any areas you want to conceal, now is the time to do it. using a concealer will not only brighten your skin but give it a natural looking glow. To keep things as natural looking as possible, stick to a concealer shade just one lighter than your foundation colour.

Use Bronze And Blusher

Since you have applied cream products so far, go ahead and use some powder to set your skin before applying bronzer and blush. This will prevent your powder bronzer or blush sticking to the creams on your face and causing uneven shades of colour.

Start with a light layer of bronzer and add more as you go. Remember it is always easier to apply more makeup than it is to take it all off and start again. However, if you find that you used too much product, you can simply use your foundation brush and go over any problem areas. Don’t pick up any more product though. Just use whatever is left on the brush.

Pop On Some Highlighter

Use your powder highlighter to almost pinpoint a ray of light. This means you need to place it strategically on the high points of your face. Focus on your cheekbones, the bridge of your nose, inner corners of your eyes and Cupid’s bow.

After applying your highlighter, you can go back in with your bronzer and blush to add more colour to your face. Just make sure you are using powder formulas. Try not to switch between cream and powder products. This can cause your makeup to pill or build unevenly. Then, simply finish your makeup off with some lip balm and you are done.

How to get a glowing complexion in 5 simple steps