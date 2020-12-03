Heidi Klum launches Disney Villains fashion collection

Heidi Klum launches Disney Villains fashion collection

In Irish fashion news, Heidi Klum has released her own selection of casual fashion pieces featuring characters from different Disney Villains movies.

The German born model now residing in the US has designed a selection of fashion goodies based on her own favourite villain characters from various Disney films.

These include Hades from the Hercules movie, Ursula from ‘The Little Mermaid’ Maleficent from Maleficent along with The Evil Queen from Disney favourite Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Klum played a major role in the design of her collection which includes a selection of unisex hoodies, graphic tees, tunic and joggers which each include graphics of characters from each movie.

In a recent interview, the 47-year old Supermodel said that she has an infinity for Disney Villains characters because she grew alongside them and loved their characters. She explained that she was delighted when the opportunity arose to actually collaborate with Disney themselves to draw up her own casual fashion collection.

Talking to online fashion and beauty magazine “Women Wear Daily” Klum told them “They each have their own mysterious personalities and I used that inspiration, with modern design elements, to create something that felt both cool and comfortable.”

The Heidi Klum x Disney Villains collection is a follow up to her Mickey and Minnie Mouse ears that the German model designed last year.

Heidi who is obsessed with Disney characters was just one of many faces from the world of fashion join forces with Disney Parks to launch a range of iconic headbands. Others included fashion model Karlie Kloss as well as American fashion designers, Vera Wang and Betsey Johnson

Klum was the first German model to become a Victoria’s Secret Angel and has regularly featured on the cover of most leading fashion magazines including Vogue, Glamour and Marie Claire.

Heidi Klum’s new Disney collection is available to buy now at Amazon Fashion.

Heidi Klum launches Disney Villains fashion collection