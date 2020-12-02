Jennifer Lopez set to release JLo Beauty range

In Irish fashion news, American actress is set to release het infamous beauty scent and make it accessible to her fans.

Back in 2018 the signal was already there that the singing star had begun working on her own skincare range when she teased the idea out to her millions of adoring fans.

Two years on, the 51 -year old actress has finally developed a series of her own skincare and beauty products that are expected to drive her followers into a frenzy when released in 2021.

The product line-up itself will consist of 8 items which will include a serum dubbed The “JLo Glow.” That according to the bottle labelling provides “Surface tightening and lifting you can feel instantly meets next-level glow,”

Also included in JLo’s new beauty collection her “That Blockbuster” cream, “That Star Filter” complexion booster, “That Limitless Glow” face mask ($18), “That Hit Single” cleanser ($38), “That Fresh Take” eye cream ($48), “That Big Screen” SPF 30 moisturizer ($54) as well as a her “That Inner Love” dietary supplement.

Items from her range are presented in rose gold type packaging that is inspired by Jennifer’s own favourite antique Cartier watch.

Chatting to Glamour magazine, the singer commented that she relies on effective skincare which doesn’t the use of Botox or laser treatment to maintain her eternally youthful appearance.

JLo said “I’m not that person. I don’t have anything against people doing that, it’s just not my thing,” she told the outlet.

“I’m more about a natural approach to skincare. Whatever topical I use has to be somewhat natural, but I want them to work. I want the hyaluronic acid in there, I want the things that are going to help, because I don’t want to have to go to the needles at some point. I’m not saying one day I won’t, but I haven’t yet.”

Jennifer went on to say that her own beauty secret is is olive oil, which features in her new beauty collection along with a “next-Jen” hyaluronic acid complex for that ageing-in-reverse affect.

Fans of the multi million selling music star will be able to view and purchase pieces from Jen’s new collection from the 14th January 2021.They will be available at jlobeauty.com as well as Amazon.

