Adidas & Prada unveil the A+P Luna Rossa 21 sneaker

In Irish fashion news, sports label, adidas and fashion label Prada have teamed up to produce their new A+P Luna Rossa 21 sneaker.

Adidas which is infamous for their collaborations with other fashion labels and designs have revealed their stylish new trainer where Adidas use their expertise in technology and have merged this Prada’s own eye for fashion.

This has led to the new and super A+P Luna Rossa 21 sneaker.

The design of the shoe itself was created to be a Superstar sneaker which will be donned by the crew of Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli team.

The inspiration of the shoe comes from the latest yacht from the brand’s sailing team, the AC75 Luna Rossa, a monohull class with hydrofoils financed largely by Prada.

In a joint media statement release by Prada and Adidas, they express that both labels continue to develop athletic performance.

Italian fashion label Prada continue to take part in the America Cup which incidentally the oldest trophy in sport and for the past 20 years worked with the Luna Rossa sailing team;

As for German sports brand, Adidas, they are continuously committed to driving pioneering sporting innovation and precision technology which they have extended to the America’s Cup.

Fashion label Prada first competed in the America’s Cup back in 2000.

They went on to champion and win the Louis Vuitton Cup, but unfortunately lost out to Team New Zealand. Luna Rossa Challenge which is where the Italian racing syndicate gets its full name from.

The team have plans to compete at in the 2021 America’s Cup, due to be held in spring of next year.

The Adidas, Prada A+P Luna Rossa 21 shoe design includes a perforated, soft, synthetic-suede and is expected to launch worldwide on Wednesday 9th December 2020.

Fans of the German and Italian fashion label will be able to view and purchase the new A+P Luna Rossa 21 shoe at Prada stores as well as online at prada.com and adidas.com.

