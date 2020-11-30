Styling tips to make any outfit look expensive

We all want to get value for money. And, while some of us do not have the time to save up our funds for a designer dress, you can still look fashionable with inexpensive clothing.

But there are just some things that you should watch out for. If you want to know how to spruce up your clothes and make them look expensive, keep on reading here at Teenage fashion Ireland to find out how.

Get The Fabric Right

A lot of fast fashion brands make clothes that look designer without the quality fabrics. This means that their clothes usually fall apart after a few wears. While not everyone can afford cashmere or leather, some affordable fabrics can look expensive.

Linen, suede or cotton can look and feel luxurious. And some of the best pieces can be ruined by viscose or acrylic. Depending on the item, polyester can fall into both categories.

Unify Your Colours

There is a reason why designers come out with clothing in similar colours. They may experiment with prints, patterns, or textures but the colours usually stay the same.

You can come close to replicating a designer look by picking your favourite colours and working an outfit around it. and, as your wardrobe is full of pieces you want to wear, it’s easier to pick out your clothes in the morning.

Carry A Handbag

A handbag is one of the most important accessories you will ever own. It always attracts attention and highlights the status of the owner. For those of you who don’t want to spend too much money on a bag, please do not buy a fake. They will never look as good as the real thing.

Instead, spend your money on something original. Look at pieces from up and coming designers that are beginning their careers. Or you can always look around for second-hand pieces.

Be Aware Of Buttons

It is incredible how much the look of your clothes can change just be altering the buttons. Cheap clothing is often equipped with plastic buttons. You can easily replace these with wooden ones to make your clothes look more expensive.

If you don’t want to spend money on buttons, you can take some off of old clothing you have lying around.

Get Your Proportions Right

A well-fitted dress can make anyone feel confident and stylish. Choose clothes that look good on you and fit your figure. Ever wonder why ordinary clothes look good on your favourite celebs? Sure, they have a stylist that picks out their clothes. But they also get their pieces tailored to fit their bodies.

Our bodies may not fit the clothes sold in stores. So, if you have wide hips and a dress fits them perfectly but there’s too much room on the waist, buy it anyway and get it altered. This way, you don’t have to spend a crazy amount of time looking for a different one.

