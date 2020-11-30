Miss Ireland ladies makeupfree for charity

Miss Ireland ladies go makeupfree for charity

In Irish fashion news, all of this year’s Miss Ireland contestants for Miss Ireland have decided to challenge their friends to go #makeupfree in aid of charity.

As part of a new initiative to support natural beauty in people, the Miss Ireland ladies have decided to post photos of themselves #makeupfree whilst raising money for one of Ireland’s oldest children’s charities, Variety – the Children’s Charity.

This tear’s challenge is being sponsored by one of Ireland’s favourite and most popular mobile phone and digital device resellers viberstore.ie

The National Makeup Free Challenge is nationwide initiative designed to help raise self-awareness and promote “Inner beauty” to people across Ireland in aid of Variety – the Children’s Charity of Ireland.

Variety is also a volunteer run not for-profit organisation in Ireland that works across 32 counties in helping children with disabilities.

The Makeup Free Challenge is sponsored this year by leading Irish mobile phone and electronics providers viberstore.ie and supported by the Miss Ireland team.

It encourages both men and women to go “makeup free” while challenging a friend to do the same in helping to raise funds, which will go to providing special mobility and educational equipment to children who are sick, disadvantaged or have special needs.

By going #makeupfree, it gives both men and women of all ages the chance to make an important statement that they can use the power going #makeupfree not only to promote “self-confidence and inner beauty” but to raise money for a good cause at the same time. One of the many benefits of this challenge is to ignite one’s self-confidence, while showing others it’s OK to look natural.

Sharon Wright from Variety Ireland says “This isn’t by any means a war on makeup. We are just challenging people to take a short break from makeup to see if they feel differently about the face they were born with. It also allows all of us to take a moment to forgo something that isn’t as necessary as perhaps most of us feel in helping us to raise funds to buy life changing equipment for children with special needs in Ireland. Going #makeupfree is championing the power we have over our individualism and self-expression.”

This year’s Miss Galway, Pamela Uba said “since childhood were have been trained of the importance of looking good or presentable. Makeup plays a huge part in how we portray ourselves to the outside world as we get older. While makeup can make us feel good, we are all guilty of overlooking the fact that real beauty lies beneath the skin. It’s what’s inside us that makes us beautiful.”

Co-founder of viberstore.ie, Brian Egan who are sponsoring this year’s event said “As a father, I see the pressure that most people, especially teenage children are under today to wearing makeup. Then you look at the other end of the spectrum where you have children living with disabilities. Most of these are children are deprived of basic learning or mobility equipment that are “life changers”

“Something as simple as a special trike can not only contribute to their mental and physical well-being but help them to take part in outdoor exercise with their family and help them engage in local community activities. Every child deserves equal opportunities.”

Brendan Scully from Miss Ireland who operate the largest national Beauty pageant in Ireland are delighted to be part of this great fundraising initiative. Sean said, Variety Ireland continue to be our charity of choice because we recognise the great work, they do in helping children with disabilities. We are excited to be involved in this campaign as it supports everything, we believe in promoting “inner and external beauty”

“We pontificate to all our Miss Ireland entrants of the importance of being confident with your natural looks and who you are that really matters. We look forward to all of our Miss Ireland contestants sharing their own selfies and “inner beauty” experiences in mentoring others on the need to be confident with your own natural looks and that beauty comes from within.”

Miss Ireland who recently launched their own mobile phone apps, are regular supporters of Variety Ireland and have already raised tens of thousands of euros which has been used in supplying vital mobility equipment to children with special abilities.

The Miss Ireland App features everything about their competition. It allows followers to get all the latest news and the opportunity to access everything Miss and MR Ireland related on their phones including unseen images, videos and live stream events. There are still places left for contestants to apply for some counties around Ireland. Full details are available on their new app available to download at Google Play and iTunes today.

This year’s National Makeup Free Challenge in aid of Variety – the Children’s Charity of Ireland invites people to post a photo of themselves without makeup to the Variety’s social media Instagram, Facebook or Twitter pages using the hashtag #makeupfree and challenge a friend to do while donating just €4 by texting the world Makeupfree to 50300.

Given Variety Ireland is a voluntary run Irish registered charity, 100% of funds that Variety Ireland receives from your €4 text (Minimum of €3.60) goes directly to purchasing mobility or educational equipment for children with disabilities in Ireland.

Help Variety – the Children’ Charity of Ireland to promote the importance of inner beauty while raising funds with children across the island of Ireland this Christmas by donating €4 by texting the word MAKEUPFREE to 50300. SP: LIKECHARITY Helpline 0766 805 278.

Post your selfie to your social media page and challenge your bestie to do the same. Don’t forget to tag Variety Ireland in on your posts to Instagram & Facebook @varietyirl or Twitter @Variety_Ireland to be in with chances of winning wonderful prizes sponsored by viberstore.ie for the most creative photos. Full details available at www.varietyireland.org.

