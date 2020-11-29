Trouser styles every man should have in his wardrobe

Statement jackets and sneakers are always going to be on top of men’s fashion wish list. But there is one fashion item that is often overlooked.

Trousers

The right pair can be the most powerful piece in your wardrobe. And while it’s easy to go for the safe option of skinny jeans, there are some unsung trouser styles that you may not have considered. But you definitely should. Keep reading here at Men’s fashion Ireland for our picks of the top trousers you should have in your wardrobe.

Corduroy

The Indiana Jones of legwear – as in they can withstand a fair bit of rough and tumble – cord trousers are incredibly durable. however, they do get very warm, so they really work best for cold wintery days.

As well as being durable, something must be said about their versatility. They work just as well when paired with trainers and a sweatshirt as well as an leather shoes and an Oxford shirt.

Wool

This firm favourite of bloggers, wool trousers are a throwback to the days when jeans were not the king of legwear.

They are ideal for smartening up your casual look and have been a mainstay of industry insiders for decades. While you can dress them down with a pair of trainers, they work just as well with your formal footwear.

Twill Chinos

Twill is a traditional fabric cut from heavyweight cotton. And, thanks to its durability, it is worth the investment. Think of your twill chino as the more grown-up version of your ‘Ibiza lads of tour’ outfit.

This style is a casual trouser, so they work best with an easy-going pair of shoes. You can keep the casual vibe going with a T-shirt or your favourite knitwear.

Relaxed Leg

While skinny jeans will always have a place in our wardrobes, more people than ever are looking for relaxed styles of trousers.

But the key to wearing looser fits of trousers is getting the length right. Too long and they will drag on the floor – never a good look. Too high and it will look like you are wearing ¾ lengths. Your main goal is to avoid a pooling situation. So, try to aim for a hem that falls somewhere between the top of your shoe and the first eyelet.

Linen

Linen trousers have gotten a bad rep as sweaty styles that have no place in a modern man’s wardrobe. Thankfully, designers have rehabilitated them in recent years. Shapeless cuts are now replaced with tapered lines that flatter anyone’s shape. And they are also less prone to creasing, thanks to linen blends.

For a dapper, old-timer vibe, try a full linen suit. However, if your style is more modern, you can wear them cropped, with a white T-shirt and trainers.

