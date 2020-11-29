How you can use a neck scarf to create a stylish outfit

You may think that wearing a neck scarf is something for elderly people. Or part of a cute summer outfit.

But why not bring a touch of Coachella into your winter wardrobe. There is nothing stopping you from rocking a neck scarf in winter. And why stop at wearing it around your neck? There are plenty of ways that a simply neck scarf can add some fun into your everyday look. Keep on reading here at Ladies fashion Ireland to find out how.

Tie It Around Your Bag

Adding a pop of colour to your handbag can be a great way to add some interest to your outfit. If you want to play around with colour but do not know where to start, just add a colourful scarf to your handbag. Not only can it make your outfit look great, but it can make your bag look fresh and new.

Wear As A Headband

Roll up your neck scarf and use it to keep your hair out of your face. If you have long hair, you can use it as a hair tie for your ponytail.

Start with a long and thin scarf. Situate the middle of the scarf at the nape of your neck and underneath your hair. You should be holding one end of the scarf in each hand. Next, bring the ends to the top of your forehead and twist them twice. This is what is going to create the cute turban knot. To finish it off, simply tie the scarf under your hair.

Or Around Your Wrist

For a cute bracelet, tie your scarf around your wrist. Since a neck scarf is slightly smaller than your usual scarf and is of a thinner fabric, it will not feel bulky.

Make A Pocket Square

Who says pocket square must just be for suits? Simple and classy, why didn’t we think of adding a colourful scarf into some of our favourite jackets. There are also plenty of ways to fold them too so don’t be afraid to get creative.

