Denim jean trends to dominate your 2020 winter wardrobe

Although many of us having taken a break from denim and swap our jeans for joggers during lockdown, denim jeans will always be a wardrobe essential.

And when it comes to your winter wardrobe, there are a few denim trends that have caught our attention for 2020. See must have trends here at Teenage fashion Ireland.

Wide Leg

You can officially say goodbye to skinny jeans as more and more people are opting for looser styles. When you first think of wide-legged jeans, the 70s, hippies and beach styles comes to mind. However, this fun style has made a comeback in recent years and look great no matter what your personal style is.

And if you find the extra material intimidating, don’t worry. Wide-legged trousers can actually make you look taller by lengthening your legs and accentuating your waist. To accentuate your waist even further, tuck in your top. This will help to balance out your look and make sure you are not drowning in fabric.

Tapered

Got a pair of combat boots and don’t know how to style them? you need a tough looking jean to do the trick. And that’s where the tapered style comes in. To be right on trend, get a high waist pair in black so that they flatter your figure and go with everything.

Much like the wide-leg jean, it’s important to balance out your figure. So, keep things simple by pairing your tapered jeans with a basic t-shirt or tank top.

Pleated

With all things 80s coming back into style, it was only a matter of time before everyone started wearing pleated jeans again. And that day has finally come. Depending on how you style them, you can either come across as the ultimate street style star or a throwback outfit gone wrong.

The key to pulling off any trend is to keep things simple. Let the jeans be the star of your outfit by pairing them with a leather jacket, black T-shirt, gold necklace and strappy sandals.

Patch Jeans

Yes. Another throwback. Patchwork denim is the latest trend to make a comeback. Patches can be a great way to customise your jeans and make them unique. They add the perfect mix of nostalgia and edge to your outfit. while you can buy patches for your jeans, you can also get handy with a needle and thread and do it yourself.

