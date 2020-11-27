Karl Lagerfeld & Amber Valletta collaborate for new collection

In Irish fashion news, American Supermodel Amber Valletta has teamed up with leading fashion label Karl Lagerfeld for a brand new accessory collection with a twist.

Unlike normal mainstream accessory ranges, Amber’s collection includes sustainable pieces constructed from cactus leather and recycled cotton,.

The 46-year-old actresses range also includes a cool signature K/Kushion bag again made using eco-friendly materials.

Amber Valletta had previous worked with the label’s founder Karl Lagerfeld before his passing in February of last year at the age of 85. Valletta has also worked with many leading fashion brands down through the years including Chanel for with Lagerfeld was creative director.

In a recent interview Amber talks about her friendship with the German fashion guru claiming the pair shared so much history together and this is why she is excited to collaborating with his namesake brand for a project that would be so meaningful to us both

Valletta’s new accessory fashion collection includes a reusable water bottle, zip wallet, card holder, face mask and laundry bag.

The America model is also ensuring that profits made on the sale of the K/Kushion bags will go to The Fashion Pact initiative.

This was set up back in August 2019 by international group based group Kering of Paris who specialise in luxury goods.

The Fashion Pact initiative is a worldwide coalition of companies from the fashion and textile industry who are committed to a common core of key environmental goals in three areas: stopping global warming, restoring biodiversity and protecting the oceans.

CEO of Karl Lagerfeld, Pier Paolo Righi commented that Amber Valletta's sustainable collection has been I the pipeline for the past 5 years.

aid the sustainable collection with Amber has been in the pipeline since 2015. Pier said “We were not ready back then, but continuously kept this objective on the radar.”

He was also full of admiration for the model and actress for her own insights, saying they share the same passion working towards protecting the environment and becoming more sustainable

Paolo concluded “Karl and Amber worked together for many years, and she is a true member of the Karl Lagerfeld family.”

Watch out for Amber Valletta’s new collection for Karl Lagerfeld which is expected to launch this coming spring 2021.

