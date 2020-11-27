Fresh ways you can style your black skinny jeans this winter

You cannot deny that black skinny jeans are one of the most versatile denim styles around. Thanks to their neutral colour and flattering shape, they work well on just about everyone. They truly have become a wardrobe staple in recent years.

However, wearing the same thing constantly can become boring. So how do you keep things look fresh this winter? well, keep reading to find out.

Ripped Jeans

Add some edge to your winter outfits with some ripped black skinny jeans. Perfect for people with style, ripped jeans can add a rough around the edge’s vibe to your outfit.

There are plenty of ripped styles available today. You can go small with tiny rips or big with gaping holes. However, as you will be wearing these jeans in winter, it’s best to stick to small rips for now. Or you can add a pair of tights underneath. You can complete your look with rugged or chic pieces, whatever your style is.

Non-Ripped Jeans

A classic black skinny jean will always be an essential in everyone’s wardrobe. And although black jeans come in many shapes and styles, skinny is the most versatile. So, if you are new to wearing denim, these are your best option.

Because of the colour and shape, they can easily be dressed up or down. Additionally, black skinny jeans look flattering on everyone. This is because they make your legs look slimmer and longer. To add to that effect further, you can also wear heeled boots. And because black skinny jeans work with everything in your wardrobe, you can get creative this winter.

High Waisted Jeans

Another way to appear longer and slimmer is by wearing black high-waisted jeans. This flattering style sits just above your naval and shortens your torso.

Normally, to make the most of your jeans, it is advised that you wear a crop top to show off your torso. However, this is not the best advice when it comes to staying warm this winter. so, to fix this, you can rock a bulky sweater. The bulkiness on top will balance out the skinny jeans on the bottom and you will still keep cosy.

