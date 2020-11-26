Exciting Karlie Kloss X Adidas activewear fashion collection

In Irish fashion news, Karlie Koss and Adidas have teamed up for a new activewear sports fashion collection.

This is the first time for the 28-year-old to collaborate with the German sports fashion brand for a new and very stylish new activewear collection.

Included as part of the new collection are a selection of fashion clothing that includes an array of her high-performance workout bras along with ladies tights. Other pieces from her range include her street inspired apparel that features shoes, parka coats shorts, pants and her various shaded t-shirts.

To reduce plastic waste, this exciting activewear fashion range includes a material called “Primeblue” which is upcycled Parley Ocean Plastic which is stopped before it reaches the sea. Primegreen is also a high-performance fabric that is constructed from recycled materials.

The Adidas x Karlie Kloss marketing campaign includes Alexis Williams and Elysha Ang who are both part of ‘Kode With Klossy’, which is a not-for-profit organisation which was set up by Karlie to aid females in developing their computer science skills.

Vice President of design at Adidas, Jo Aberg commented in a media statement that Karlie’s passion for fashion, sport, and technical innovation combined with her commitment to creating opportunities for young women through her own projects like ‘Kode With Klossy’, makes her the perfect fit for the Adidas family.

Jo said” Karlie new collection is fresh and will inspires women everywhere to embrace sport to foster a strong body and mind.”

Adding to this, Karlie Kloss commented that she sees sustainability as a key part of the new activewear fashion range.

Karlie said” . Jo and I incorporated Adidas’ cutting-edge recycled materials to reflect both the brand’s dedication to innovation as well as our young athletes’ commitment to a more sustainable future. I hope this collaboration inspires the next generation of women to use sport to fuel their passions and achieve their ambitions.”

Fans of both Kloss and Adidas will only have to wait a few more days until the Karlie Kloss X Adidas collection drops on Tuesday 1st December 2020.

It will be available to view and purchase at adidas.com. Kloss has also hinted that this fashion collection will be extended with further items added to the collection in 2021.

