Zendaya unveiled as face of Lash Idôle Mascara by Lancôme

In Irish fashion news, American actress, Zendaya has been named as the new face of Lash Idôle Mascara from Lancôme.

This is the second time in a year for the 24-year-old Californian actress to team up with Lancôme, having earlier this stared as the face of their perfume with the same name.

This new Idôle Mascara from the French cosmetic company offers 24 hour wear and comes with a curved brush design complete with 360 micro bristles in 250 sizes so each lash is covered.

Photography for this new campaign was carried out by leading Spanish photographer Nico Bustos who is famous for snapping most of the top models in the word today.

In a media statement released by General Manager of Lancôme International, Ms Françoise Lehmann, she praised the new Lash Idôle Mascara stating it was targeted at attracting a new younger generation of users.

Françoise said” It’s a nomadic, on-the-go product, easy to use and reuse.. This is why Zendaya perfectly epitomises the generation its’ designer for.”

Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman (AKA) Zendaya joined Lancôme as their global ambassador back in February. In August of this year she starred in Lancôme’s campaign for their Eau de Parfum.

Chatting about the her new role in promoting Lancôme’s Eau de Parfum, Zendaya reveals that she connect with fragrance instantly and it’s her belief that certain smells can trigger “recollections” of familiar people or locations.

Zendaya said” I guess you could say I’m growing up, and I feel like I’m coming into my adulthood”.

“I really feel like scents are instantly hooked up to feelings and are instantly hooked up to recollections. I don’t know what perfume my grandmother wears, however I can odour it anyplace. If I smelled someone with my grandma’s fragrance I’d be like, ‘That’s my grandmother’s perfume. You smell like my grandma.’

Fans of The Greatest Showman actress will have to wait until Tuesday 2nd December 2020 to get their hands on the new Lash Idôle Mascara from Lancôme when it is released for sale worldwide.

