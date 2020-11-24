Ladies fashion winter looks to enjoy this season

Ladies fashion winter looks to enjoy this season

To be honest, last summer was a wash out and I don’t mean because of the weather. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, it didn’t give any of us the chance to show off our latest wardrobe looks.

However, there is no point dwelling on the past. We can make up for lost time this winter by assembling some easy fashion looks to make us look good and feel great.

For some, winter is a time to sticking to the basic fashion rules when putting together our daily fashion look. Insulation is a must when factoring any fashion assemble to keep us protected from the outdoor elements.

Here at Ladies fashion Ireland, we look at a few simple but effective ways to construct your fashion looks this winter. Each one is stylish yet simple enough to achieve.

Forget the summer and look forward to great winter fashion looks to put that smile back on your face.

The pants and blazer affect

Whether you are office bound or out and about for daily meetings, this look is basic yet still stylish enough to get you through the day. Nothing says smart casual fashion better than a ladies blazer.

It adds an air of professionalism to your day or evening fashion look. Colour coordination is key to striking the right balance to any pants and blazer look.

Opt for neutral colour blazers and fuse with full or three quarter coloured dark pants in navy or black. Be inventive with your choice of tops and add some bold floral prints to liven up your top half finish.

Complete with a stylish pair of slingback heels. It’s a classy combination to take you from daytime to evening fashion dress.

The sweater dress appeal

As I said earlier, staying warm is equally as important as looking good during the winter months. Enter the beautiful and stylish sweater dress.

It’s long sleeves and extra length will provide ample body cover to keep you nice and snug. Layering is the key to making your fashion look stand out. This winter opt for that midi length sweater dress in shades or browns or purple (burgundy a great choice).

Add a fitted mid length ladies jacket in a neutral tone and complete with heels or stylish ankle boots. Add a pair of oversized ladies sunglasses and you have nailed it girl!

The leggings and sweater combo

With most of us spending more time away from the office than in it, comfy stylish casual wear is the order of the day. What better way to achieve this with a nice sweater and comfy leggings look.

This combination is stylish enough if you have to nip out on a short errand or take a zoom call from work. The only rule of thumb here to remember is go plain with either the top or bottom half of your assemble.

For example fuse a nice warm coloured oversized sweater with print or floral leggings. Reverse this out and opt for a print sweater and neutral leggings in order for the top not to clash with the bottom. Add a pair of white ladies sneakers to complete this stylish yet relaxed look.

Think faux fur jacket as over layering

It’s winter and whatever fashion clothing assemble you opt for, layering is going to be vital to keep you warm. The faux fur jacket is such a stylish piece that can blend with almost any outfit for the perfect fashion finish.

The key here is to ensure your choice or shades are neutral. This is because it opens up more options to styling it with different fashion looks. Your neutral jacket can be fused effortlessly with a nice pair of ladies straight leg jeans and floral top or sweater.

For a more dress me up occasion, add your faux fur jacket with a ladies pencil skirt and neutral blouse. Heels, knee high boots or ankle boots pair well with most faux fur jackets. However, colour contrasting is key to shape the balance of your fashion assemble.

Ladies fashion winter looks to enjoy this season