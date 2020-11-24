Jamie Foxx designs new Disney inspired eyewear collection

Jamie Foxx designs new Disney inspired eyewear collection

In Irish fashion news, Hollywood star, Jamie Foxx has created his own eyewear collection with affordable eyewear company Privé Revaux.

Foxx’s new capsule takes inspiration from his new Disney and Pixar movie, ‘Soul’ which is set for release this coming on Christmas Day.

In the movie, the 52-year old acting legend plays the voice of Joe Gardner who is a passionate jazz pianist and music teacher whose soul gets separated from his body after an accident.

Jamie who is a partner of Privé Revaux are responsible for making affordable glasses has created frames that are similar to the ones Joe wears in the Disney animated comedy.

Foxx’s new capsule that come in a range of different colours that block out blue light are titled The Mentor, Born to Play and The Half Note, which include a hidden messages and nods to the movie located on the frames.

Talking about the release of his new eyewear capsule, Jamie said in a media statement that Privé Revaux’s goal is to make eyewear where we take our time with the design and we make it hot.

“This collaboration with Privé Revaux, Disney and Pixar just made a lot of sense for me and for our brand. It combines some of my passions and brings this character, Joe Gardner, to life with something you and your whole family can wear. And I hope that audiences take away from this collection pure joy.”

Jamie Foxx who made history as the first Black person to take the lead in a Pixar film has also revealed that he is owner of thousands of different designer sunglasses that he loves to include and experiment with his fashion wardrobe.

You can check out Jamie Foxx’s extensive range of stylish eyewear over at priverevaux.com.

Jamie Foxx designs new Disney inspired eyewear collection