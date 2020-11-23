How to incorporate white jeans into your 2020 winter wardrobe

How to incorporate white jeans into your 2020 winter wardrobe

For some time now, white jeans have been restricted to summer fashion looks. Well, no more.

White jeans are now stylish during every season and pair surprisingly well with your winter staples. Don’t believe us? Here at Ladies fashion Ireland we show you how to incorporate your white jeans into your 2020 winter wardrobe.

All Grey

Neutral grey is arguably the most wintery colour there is – grey skies, slush snow. So, pairing a monochrome look with your white jeans will result in a classic and timeless outfit.

Leather Jacket

Looking to add some edge to your white jeans? Nothing screams edge like a leather jacket. All-black accessories and leather jacket perfectly contradict your white jeans.

Chunky Knit + Kitten Heels

Just because you are stuck in lockdown, doesn’t mean you can’t look good. And kitten heels are the shoe to have at the moment. Even if you are just wearing them in the house. pair them with a cosy, chunky jumper and you have got yourself an easy outfit formula that keeps you warm and stylish.

Snakeskin Boots

Another big trend of this year is snakeskin. And it is not going anywhere. You can wear it with just about everything, from other prints to pastels. And while spring may be the season to rock pastel shades, you don’t have to pack them away in the winter. Add some interest to your white jeans by wearing some neutral blushes or toned-down pastels that look pretty, feminine and chic.

And to give your outfit some edge, that’s where your snakeskin boots come in.

Pop Of Colour

One of the best fashion hacks is monochrome. It’s one of the few fashion trends that looks great on everyone and it is super easy to pull a look together. There’s just something about wearing one colour head-to-toe that looks chic, no matter what.

But sometimes, you want to add a pop of colour to your outfit. spruce things up a bit. Make your ensemble winter weather appropriate with a cosy jacket is an autumn-winter colour, like burnt orange or olive green.

Leopard Print

One of the biggest trends to come out in recent years is animal print. And while it can look tacky if you get it wrong, leopard print is becoming the new neutral.

The stylish print pairs well with your white jeans. But don’t forget your waterproof boots. You’ll want to take cute pictures of you in the snow.

How to incorporate white jeans into your 2020 winter wardrobe