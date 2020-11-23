Alice + Olivia unveil their first casual fashion collection

In Irish fashion news, American fashion house, Alice + Olivia have unveiled their first ever casual fashion collection.

CEO of the New York fashion house Stacey Bendet has released a selection of relaxed fashion trends of 2020 with the launch as part of their debut loungewear collection for Alice + Olivia.

This new release by Stacey is being fully supported by an extensive on-line social media campaign that features socialites, Kourtney Kardashian, Nicky Hilton, Addison Rae, Selma Blair and Paris Jackson.

Each have selected their own charitable non-profits organisation where proceeds from their selected items will be directed.

In a media statement released by Bendet she states that she is proud to launch her new causal collection during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Alice + Olivia loungewear collection is made up of 6 stylish pairs of different pant styles with each promoted and supported by different celebrities who will donate proceeds to their own important cause they support.

The non-profit organisations to benefit from this new collection include, Good+ Foundation, A Sense of Home, Race to Erase MS, Black Women Lead, The Jed Foundation and the Lifeway Network. The collection which includes the six different pant styles are all priced below the $400 mark.

Styles from the collection include a soft knit drawstring Aspen jogger, the high-rise New York City jogger, the tie dye Malibu jogger, the side slit Miami jogger, the mid-rise Tokyo jogger and the vegan leather Maddox legging.

Alice + Olivia which was set up New York back in 2020 offer stylish contemporary clothing with an audience spanning 50 counties globally.

Their new casual collection also includes a range of stylish print sweatshirts, beautiful hoodies, camouflage prints, as well as a sparkling sequin mesh top and sharp-yet-soft vegan leather trim track pants with toggle bottoms.

The new Alice + Olivia collection which supports good causes is available to view and buy now at aliceandolivia.com.

