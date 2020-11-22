The best style men’s gym shoes for every workout

When working out, it’s important to have the right gear. The old runners are the bottom of your gym bag won’t cut it. but the luxury trainer trend promises all form and no function, making them useless at the gym.

Thankfully, as more and more people are taking care of their health, brands have been forced to produce high quality gym gear. Are you a HIIT fanatic? There’s a shoe to support you. Training for your first marathon? It’s no even easier to find the right shoe for you.

But making sense of the abundance of gym gear out there is not easy. Especially if you are a newbie. So, whatever your workout plan is, here ay Men’s fashion Ireland we take a quick look to help you find the right shoe for you feet.

Cross-Training

A running shoe is meant for speed, while a weightlifting one is made to endure heavy lifting. A cross-training shoe is a Jack of all trades.

It is built to be durable, but to also give you traction and support in multiple directions. Only these shoes can keep up with your sled-pull and burpees superset. They are your ultimate workout partner.

Weightlifting

We do not suggest strutting around the gym in stilettos, but sloping angles do have a function. The best shoes for weightlifting are extremely solid with a high heel. These are ideal for lifting heavy numbers and new versions come in a knitted upper. This helps them to feel light and flexible.

By raising your heel, you are reducing your need for ankle mobility. So, you can sink deeper into that squat that Olympic lifting champions can only dream of. And it will also allow you to activate more muscle tissue in your legs, helping you make gains quickly.

Running

A good running shoe will make your feet feel secure and locked in. think of it like wearing a seat belt. You want it to be tight but do not want to restrict your movement. You want to be able to run without too much movement. Shoe fit should be around well-held around your heel and mid foot. You want to have enough room to wiggle your toes.

Try not to focus too much on fancy buzzwords like ‘energy return’. The most important thing about your running shoes should be comfort. If you are a distance runner, you know that that involves eating up miles, which takes time. looking after your feet during this pounding will work out well when it comes to race day.

