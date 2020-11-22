Barbour unveil their Modern Heritage AW21 collection

In Irish fashion news, British luxury and lifestyle brand Barbour have just unveiled pieces from their new Modern Heritage luxury women’s collection as part of their Autumn/Winter Collection for 2021.

J. Barbour & Sons Ltd, AKA Barbour was founded by back in 1894 by John Barbour. They are recognised for their outdoor as one of the world’s leading outerwear manufactures of ready to wear waxed cotton clothing, footwear and accessories for the family including men, women, and children ranges.

The English fashion house have created a wonderful and stylish women’s collection titled “Modern Heritage” as part of their next year’s Autumn/Winter 2021 fashion collection.

The luxury range fuses smart and casual clothing catering to the modern woman’s lifestyle of today.

Pieces from the new collection have been created for both external and indoor use which captures Barbour’s archive that dates back over a century to 1910, while capturing their Scottish roots with twists of modern day tartan included in their designs.

The centre piece of their new collection is an chronicle influenced trench piece that is designed in both wool and wax as well with a sustainable fashion element added This is because it includes the use of recycled knitwear as well as organic jersey and premium Italian wools.

In a media statement released by Barbour’s Head of Womenswear Nicola Brown she states that their modern heritage collection reflects the way women spend their time today.

Nicola said “With more time spent at home whether it’s for leisure or work, our customers want clothes that are elegant and stylish enough to attend an online meeting but are also comfortable and relaxed.”

“Equally when spending time out of the home, they’re looking for classic investment pieces that are smart, functional and will last for many seasons,”

The down side for fans of Barbour clothing is they will have to wait until next July 2021 to get their hands on their new Modern Heritage. Like anything, good things are worth waiting for.

