Jennifer Aniston takes up new wellness role

Jennifer Aniston takes up new wellness role

In Irish fashion news, American actress, Jennifer Aniston has teamed up with collagen-based ingestible brand Vital Proteins to take up the role as their new Chief Creative Officer,

The popular 51-year old actress’s duties will be to help in the product development and brand awareness.

Vital Proteins which was founded back in 2013 by company CEO, Kurt Seidensticker, helps people feel better and live fuller lives through sustainably-sourced nutritional products which supports and promotes health, fitness and natural beauty.

The new appointment of the Friends actress is a clever move by the American health company given Aniston’s own healthy living lifestyle.

In a media statement released by the New York star, Aniston said “I’ve always been an advocate for nourishing your wellness from within, which is why I started using Vital Proteins so many years ago. Now to have the opportunity to be a part of the brand in a bigger way as chief creative officer is very exciting to me.”

As part of the marketing drive for their new range of products, it’s expected that Jennifer will spearhead and feature in several advertising campaigns for Vital Proteins including next month’s December marketing campaign.

This will concentrate on Jennifer’s own daily wellness practices including her work out routines as well as taking Vital Proteins own products.

This is the second time for Vital Proteins to use celebrity involvement in endorsing their brand since their creation back in 2013.

Only last year they collaborated with TV socialite and star of Keeping Up With the Kardashian’s personality, Kourtney Kardashian. This saw the 41-year old create two co-branded collagen-based ingestible powders that were marketed on her Poosh lifestyle website.

For Aniston, this move is a first for the much loved TV actress in partnering in the area surrounding wellness. Back in 2012,

Aniston co-founded hair care brand Living Proof which was sold four year later to British-Dutch multinational consumer goods company Unilever. In 2015, Jennifer took on the role as the new face of international airline carry Emirate Airlines.

Jennifer Aniston takes up new wellness role