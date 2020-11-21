How to find the best red lipstick for your skin tone

There are several factors to consider when choosing the best red lipstick. Consistency, finish and colour can make hunting for the perfect red lipstick a mission rather than a joy.

But it doesn’t have to be daunting. While you can look up lipstick charts, here at Makeup & Beauty Tips Ireland, see our guidelines to follow when shopping for your red lipstick.

First things first. It really helps to know your skin’s undertone. Not just with lipstick, but with your foundation as well. Most people will fall into two categories: cool and warm. Those with cool undertones tend to have fair skin. Warm undertones typically have an olive or golden shade. If you have trouble figuring out your undertone, you could be neutral.

Cool Undertones

If you have pink, red, or a bluish hue to your skin, you probably have a cool undertone.

You can tell if you have a cool undertone if the veins on your wrist look blue, silver jewellery complements your skin, or you burn before you tan. The best lipsticks for your skin will have a blue undertone to them. We don’t mean blue lipstick, although that will look equally as stunning. But, when choosing a red lipstick, lean more towards ones that are deep bluish-red (cherry) than ones that are more orange.

For nudes, bring out the natural flush of your cheeks and lips with a rosy, blush colour. If you like your makeup to look more subtle, a taupe beige will work. And when in doubt over colour, a tinted lip balm is the way to go.

Warm Undertones

If you have yellow, golden or an olive hue to your skin, you have a warm undertone. Look at your wrist. If your veins appear green – oppose to blue – you can tell your undertone is warm. If you tan easily and gold jewellery looks good on you, that’s another indication you have a warm undertone.

Look for lipsticks with warm shades. Think bold oranges and brick reds. A good rule of thumb is to match your lipstick shade with your skin tone. So, if you have light skin, go for a paler nude. If you skin is deeper, go for a rich nude.

Neutral Undertones

You have a neutral undertone if you have a mix of pink and yellow in your skin. Those of you with neutral undertones look great in both gold and silver jewellery. And lucky for you guys, a wide range of colours suit you. For fair skin, try to play around with pink hues. Mauve tones will work best with medium and berry shades go great with deep skin.

As to the best lipstick shade, it’s a free-for-all. Anything from light nudes to deep wine shades will look great.

