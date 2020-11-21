Fresh ways to style your plaid blazer this winter season

Fresh ways to style your plaid blazer this winter season

One of the best fashion pieces to exist is the humble blazer. And, as plaid is a big trend this year, why not splash out on a plaid blazer.

From jeans, to dresses, to shorts, to everything in between, a blazer will go with everything. Keep reading here at Teenage fashion Ireland to find out how to style your plaid blazer this winter season.

Find A Neutral Print

There are a lot of great colourful blazers to choose from. However, if you want your blazer to be more versatile, we recommend you go for something neutral. This way, you can match it easily with the rest of your wardrobe.

Choose A Good Fit

A good blazer, plaid or plain, should fit you well on the shoulders and the waist. It should show off your shape and be tailored to fit your body. A long blazer can elongate your body and slim down your figure.

Do Not Embrace Trends Fully

There is always a new twist on trends season after season. Puff sleeves, tie details, different lengths. Sticking with something classic will ensure your blazer never goes out of style.

Outfit Ideas

Slip Dress: if you somehow forget you have a slip dress in your wardrobe, pair it with your plaid blazer. It’ll act like a jacket. This look is great because it’s fashion forward and classic at the same time.

Jeans And A White Tee: can you ever go wrong with jeans and a t-shirt? It’s a classic look for a reason. And rather than reach for your usual coat, slip on your plaid blazer instead. It’ll make your simple outfit look dressier and more fashionable.

Business Casual: while you may not work in an office environment, you can still rock a blazer. Just pair your plaid blazer with your favourite jeans and a top and you have got a stylish look.

Fresh ways to style your plaid blazer this winter season