Refreshing ways to style a classic white shirt

While we love classic wardrobe staples, wearing them in the same way can get boring very quickly.

And a classic wardrobe staple we love is the white button-down shirt. It is crisp, clean and looks great on everyone. And when paired with the right clothes and accessories, it can see you through any occasion.

Here we show you how to wear your classic white shirt in 5 fresh ways.

Weekend Wear

White shirts and jeans are a weekend go-to. However, instead of a standard shirt and jeans combo, why not give your outfit a 70s vibe with flared jeans?

A darker denim jean with a 70s flare shape, paired with snake print boots and a white shirt instantly elevates weekend style. This look is classy, neat and refined. Simply tuck your shirt in, roll up your sleeves and open the collar for a simple and stylish look.

Modern Workwear

Tailoring has become a big trend in recent years but that doesn’t mean you have to restrict yourself to blazers and skin-tight trousers. Oversized jackets are everywhere this season as well as wide-legged trousers. And they look great paired with a white shirt.

Pairing your shirt with check wide legged trousers will still have you looking chic and professional. For a laidback vibe, make your shirt look bigger by tucking it into your waistband and then pulling it out. Instead of rolling up your sleeves, turn your actual cuff up and push your sleeves up.

Feminine Twist

You might think a plain white shirt may look boxy and tailored. But by pairing it with just the right items, you can add a much-needed feminine twist. if you happen to have more dresses and skirts in your wardrobe than jeans, that’s okay. You can still make a white shirt work for you.

Team your shirt with a fluted skirt in a rich, autumnal colour. Pop a striped, long sleeve top underneath and finish with gold jewellery and snake print shoes. This look instantly breaks up the crispness of a white shirt and softens your whole outfit.

Party Wear

Have you got a sparkly skirt or embellished heels? Not sure what to wear with them? If you pair them with a crisp white shirt, your outfit will look chic and modern.

Roll up your sleeves, pop your collar and open a few buttons. By doing these simple steps, you will instantly elevate your white shirt for a chic party outfit. And while there may not be any parties happening now, you can always save this look for next party season.

Modern Tailoring

The power suit trend is big right now so why not dig out your favourite two piece for this look?

Opting to wear a blue suit made from wool will help to add texture and interest to your outfit. Not to mention that it looks softer than the traditional black suit. By buttoning your shirt all the way up, and tucking it into your waist, you ensure you look powerful, neat and ready to take on the world.

