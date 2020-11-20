H&M new Conscious Exclusive collection most sustainable yet

In Sustainable fashion news Ireland, H&M will launch their new eco-friendly sustainable fashion collection titled Conscious Exclusive this December 2020.

The Swedish fashion retailer’s “Conscious Exclusive” AW2020 is beautifully designed elegant evening wear pieces constructed using sustainably sourced materials made from waste.

H&M are calling their new fashion collection an exploration of the beauty of waste. It includes material that is normally discarded or thrown away to be given new life and “purposefully transformed into treasures to be loved and value.”

The new collection created from waste, uses old material from carpet fibre, post-industrial plastic packaging and PET bottles.

The company have also H&M has also applied innovative fabrics and processes that alter food wastage and crop waste into natural fibres, fabrics contrived from sustainably sourced wood pulp and unique garment-to-garment processing.

The fashion retailer also states that “where some see waste, we see the poetry of possibility”. Stylish fashion pieces as part of their womenswear collection constructed using recycled polyester, include their yellow off-the-shoulder floral print dress with a billowing ruffle along the chest.

As well as this, their black taffeta-like mini-dress with statement puff sleeves is chic little number as well as their forest green body-con cocktail dress that includes a ruched bodice and asymmetrical puff shoulder in its design.

H&M haven’t neglected the men as part of their new collection. This includes a classy double-breasted recycled polyester, Tencel and wool blend tuxedo in black with a detachable flower embellishment

Other stand out pieces from their new Conscious Exclusive collection include a yellow floral jacquard workwear jacket constructed using recycled polyester as well as stylish pair of trousers using oilseed hemp crop waste as part of its material design.

As part of their December launch, H&M have drafted in Australian-born eco activist and fashion model Zinnia Kumar to inspire customers to wear waste in addressing change in the way we look at fashion.

The new H&M Conscious Exclusive collection drops o 1st December and will be available at hm.com.

