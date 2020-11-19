Sports Direct launch their first ever Christmas TV ad

Sports Direct launch their first ever Christmas TV ad

In Irish fashion news, British sports fashion retailer, Sports Direct has just unveiled this first ever Christmas advert.

The sportswear giant which owned by Newcastle Untied owner Mike Ashley say their new Christmas campaign was developed to showcase what they call is their new fresh fresh, elevated brand positioning and rebrand for 2021.

Sports Direct which is the largest sports fashion and fitness retailer in the UK have invested over €6 million euro into their ‘Sports Starts Here’ Christmas campaign.

In what has been a tough year for high street retailers both in Ireland and the UK, Sports Direct are taking their drive, on-line to attract and cater for existing customers to the e-commerce store. Sports Direct employ over 20,000 people across 700 stores.

The company which was founded back in 1982 by Mike Ashley cater for a host of big names and brands in the sportswear sector including Adidas, PUMA and NIKE.

The Christmas ad itself was directed by British award-winning director Henry Schofield, who is recognised for directing London rap artist Stormzy’s Vossi Bop music video.

Sports Direct head of elevation Mr Michael Murray commented in a media statement about the release of the ad that the evolution of the Sports Direct brand is the final piece of their elevation strategy. He believes this is just the start of things to come for the new look Sports Direct.

Sports Direct chief marketing officer, Beckie Stanion also added that it’s an exciting time for Sports Direct as it’s the first time that consumers will get to see our fresh new outlook via the TV screen and across social media.

Beckie said “ We wanted to create something that truly captures our new strategy and purpose; championing the legend in everyone, no matter how skilled you are. This campaign does exactly that, which is why we wanted to bring on the UK’s most creative minds and source real sport and fitness talent to bring our new narrative to life.”

The ad itself debuted last night between the EUFA Nations Soccer League match between England vs Iceland game.

Sports Direct expect their ad to be seen by over 40 million people across the UK in the coming weeks.

Sports Direct launch their first ever Christmas TV ad