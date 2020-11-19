Knowing your eye shape can help improve your makeup skills

Eyes are so beautifully diverse and come in many shapes and sizes. And with each eye shape comes different makeup techniques to show them off.

But how do you know which eye shape you have? Luckily for you, Here at Makeup & Beauty Tips Ireland, we’ve put together some simple tips to figuring out your eye shape and how you can use makeup to bring out their beauty.

Round Eyes

The main characteristic of round eyes is that your crease will always be visible. Another way to find out if you have round eyes is to check if you can see white on the top and bottom of your iris. If you are able to see any white, it’s clear you have a round eye shape.

Sticking with neutral eyeshadow colours will help to show off the beauty and shape of round eyes. Using a liner in the waterline is always a good idea. Keeping your lids lighter and applying darker shades into your crease will enhance your shape. To make your eyes appear bigger, focus on your top lashes when applying mascara.

Monolid Eyes

If you do not have much – or any – of a crease when your eyelid meets your skin below the brows, it is a good indication you have a monolid eye shape. With this shape, your crease is not visible when your eyes are open.

Your eyeliner is your BFF when it comes to monolids. Just remember to keep it simple, neat and chic. Another way to enhance monolid eye shapes is to run a nude eyeliner on your lower waterline and softly smudge out your eyeshadow.

Downturned Eyes

The easiest way to figure out if you have downturned eyes is to look at your outer corners. If they appear to turn downwards, you have downturned eyes.

If your eyes are hooded, you can use waterproof mascara and eyeliner to make sure they don’t transfer to your lids. Adding a touch of highlighter to your inner corners and brow bone will open your eyes and make them look bigger.

Upturned Eyes

Similar to deciphering if you have downturned eyes, take a look at the outer corners. If they turn upwards, you have upturned eyes.

Winged eyeliner will complement upturned eyes and is a great makeup trick to help them stand out. And do not forget your brows. Well-groomed brows will get the tone for a classic eyeshadow look. You can also play around with colour eyeliners and keep your lids clean.

Almond Eyes

If you see a visible crease when looking at your lids and your iris touches white on both the top and bottom, you have almond eyes. You can also tell you have almond eyes if you notice they turn downwards at the outer corners.

Almond eyes work well with accentuated lashes, be they falsies or your natural lashes. They also carry out the smoky eyeshadow look very well. And for smoky eyes, it’s all about your blending technique. So, make sure you are using quality brushes. And play around with your eyeliner. You can wing it out, smudge it or play around with different colours.

