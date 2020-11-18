Dua Lipa joins PUMA as new brand ambassador

In Irish fashion news, singer Dua Lipa has been named as a new brand ambassador for PUMA.

The 25-year old musician with many hits including “Be the One” “New Rules” has been snapped up by the German Sportswear brand as their newest ambassador to join the team.

The British singer is expected to feature in up and coming editorial and film campaigns. This also includes PUMA’s “She Moves Us project, while is a female-focused partnership that champions connectivity through sport and culture due for to be held next year.

Taking to social media, the English singer announced her new partnership prior to PUMA’s own announcement confirming Dua Lipa’s appointment.

As part of the collaboration German sportswear company (Puma) will contribute and hep sponsor Dua Lipa’s Studio 2054 project which is a “pay per view” livestream to their customers which is due to air this coming Friday 27th November 2020.

Dua’s virtual performances will also see her decked out in the latest of PUMA”s fashion gear along with performing dancers who will also be styled in PUMA’s clothing.

In a media statement released by the London singer she acknowledged her partnership with PUMA by saying she is delighted to be chosen to work with such a influential fashion and sports brand.

Dua Lipa went on to say “From performance rehearsals to hiking in the hills, it’s important to feel comfortable & look good. I’ve got so many ideas for the projects and campaigns I’ll be taking part in and look forward to bringing them all to life with my PUMA family.”

Global Director of Brand and Marketing for PUMA, Adam Petrick, also welcomed the singer to the PUMA family and said he is thrilled and excited to be working with her.

Adam went on to say “ We were drawn towards her creativity, passion, and drive and the way in which she resonates with the young female consumer. But most importantly, we were moved by her authentic passion to close the gender gap and look forward to supporting her through several brand initiatives we have planned together.” “We think she embodies what today’s consumer is looking for in a role model.”

PUMA is one of the leading sportswear companies in the world today. Founded back in 1948 in Germany, the company works alongside some of the leading faces in sport and entertainment today including Selena Gomez and Rihanna.

