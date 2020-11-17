How to style ladies leggings this winter

How to style ladies leggings this winter

For some of us ladies, leggings are not an option for when the temperature dips during the winter months. We look for insulation in our outdoor wear to keep our bottom half warm and dry. Ladies jeans, trousers or dresses styled with tights seem to be the obvious choice for colder months.

However, never rule out the old reliable leggings that can equally match the likes of other leg covers during the month ahead. Their cling fit design keeps them tight to our skin just like a pair of regular pair of tights but offing more styling options.

It’s how you wear your leggings that counts during winter. Given the vast amount of fabulous designs and colours available, there’s a pair for you.

Here at Ladies fashion Ireland, we take a look a different ways to style your leggings for the cold months ahead. Each style creates its own look to keep you warm without sacrificing on fashion.

Cover up with a long sweater

For those of you who prefer the more conservative look, embrace the sweater + leggings finish. This can cover any unwanted lumps or bumps on display. It also provides enough cover to the rear without looking too grannyish.

A long sweater knit fused with soft fabric leggings and black sneakers are fab. It’s also slimming and perfect for girls above the size 12 range.

Floral oversized sweater fusion

I love this loo as it adds value to your leggings and sweater combo. Floral is not just for spring summer looks. Fuse a long oversized black floral fusion sweater with dark (opt for black) leggings and pair of ankle boots. Pretty chic without being overdressed.

Introduce tan tones

Various shades of tan leggings fused with brownish hues can elevate any leggings look this winter. Oversized or long sweaters in tan tones mixed with matching legging shades look fab.

It’s the perfect out and about look that allows you to stray for darker shades of black. Add a pair of white sneakers for that great girl about town fashion finish.

Leggings that shine

This look is reserved for the more sporty leggings fashion finish. Opt for a pair of high rise black leggings and contrasting sleeveless tee. Add a neutral tonne oversized zip hoodie with white sneakers. It’s not a dress me up look, just a fashionable gym look for any modern gal.

The crew neck sweater & leggings look

Again, sweaters and leggings go together like Father Christmas and Rudolf during the winter months. However, be inventive with the style of your sweater.

Dark crew necks sweaters and contrasting leggings are a real celebrity favourite this fashion season. It has a sporty element to its look so add a bomber jacket with sneakers to complete a great fashion finish.

Pastel shade your leggings

This can brighten up any look even on the dullest of winter days. Opt for various gradients of pastel shades of leggings in a high-rise finish. Add a neutral tee and pastel colour block anorak style coat with white sneakers. The coat will protect you from the wind and rain while offering balance to a super daytime casual fashion finish.

Leather look your leggings

This has a somewhat “rock chick” look about it. A fav fashion look with young celebs it’s going to rock your finish. Add a pair of faux leather leggings and matching crop zipper faux leather jacket.

Match with black vest and above the ankle black boots. This all-over black tone finish is smart and stylish for even a smart casual finish. Don’t forget your oversized ladies sunglasses.

The mesh legging affect

OK ladies I have to be honest here, you need a well-toned bod to pull this look off in style. Skinny leggings with sheer inserts are perfect for those of your girls with less meat on display than others.

Autumn shades of browns or even light purple leggings will help you blend in with the seasonal surroundings. Add a contrasting hoodie or black denim jacket paired with baseball cap to give it some street vibe. Don’t forget your sneaker and shades.

Prints are a great winter pleaser

For the past few years now, prints have been dominating every international fashion catwalk. This applies to printed leggings that can inject a wild look into any great fashion finish.

It’s a great opportunity to stray away from any real feminine leggings look. Opt for a pair of leopard print leggings, add a pair of military style boot and fitted leather jacket. Don a chequered print scarf to complete your rebelette fashion finish. Oh dark shades are a must.

