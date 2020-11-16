How to fix your broken underwire bra in 5 minutes

A perfectly snug bra is hard to find. It is like finding a needle in a haystack. So, if you have found the bra of your dreams, you will understand how life-changing it is.

Especially when this bra really fits you among the drawer of ill-fitting options. And no. We are not being dramatic. Wearing the wrong bra can not only make or break your outfit, but it can ruin your day.

Not to mention being bad for your breasts. So, if you have found the right bra, you want to hold onto it and never let go.

But with regular use comes regular wear and nothing lasts forever. So, its only a matter of time before your favourite bra begins to show signs of a worn undergarment – a broken underwire.

The breakdown of fabric is inevitable but that doesn’t make dealing with a broken underwire easier. There is nothing more annoying than dealing with an underwire poking out and digging into your sensitive skin.

Fortunately, there is a quick at-home solution. But if your underwire is snapped and beyond repair, it's time to chuck your beloved bra away. However, if it is still intact, this simple trick can help you hold onto it a little while longer.

Material You Will Need

Needle and upholstery thread

1 inch of duct tape

Clear nail polish

How To Fix Your Underwire Bra

Start with pulling out the wire slightly so that 2-3inches are visible beyond the broken seam. Next, wrap the end of the wire in duct tape. This will prevent the wire from tearing through the fabric once you’ve made the repairs. Gently, thread the wire back into the hole in the fabric until it is back in its original position. Then, stitch the gap in the fabric closed using some upholstery thread. This is a heavy-duty alternative to traditional string. Form a knot to tie off the thread once the hole is sewn shut. Lastly, prevent the stitching from coming undone by painting some clear nail polish over the top. Allow the nail polish to dry before you wear your bra again.

