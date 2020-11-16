Fenty and Amina Muaddi team up new footwear collection

Fenty and Amina Muaddi team up new footwear collection

In Irish fashion news, Rihanna’s fashion brand Fenty have collaborated with designer Amina Muaddi for new shoe collection.

This is the second time for Rihanna to team up with the Italian raised footwear designer for a new collection of stylish ladies shoes.

As a follow up to their successful summer release, Muaddi and Rihanna are back with new designs in the form of a pump, a slingback and a sandal. Prepare to fall head over heels.

The 32-year-old artist’s fashion brand Fenty and Muaddi new releases consists of diffrent but eye-catching glorious styles that include,

Corset Pump 105

This classic stiletto pump is designed for the female gaze. Muaddi brings in a glossy, transparent PVC for the first colourway of the design in Electric Blue.

Building on last season’s theme of braiding, PVC laces weave across the foot threading through eyelets in the shoe and tying up around the ankle.

It is also available in Coco White nappa lambskin with a metallic silver stiletto. The Corset pumps has a pointy toe and accentuated heel, delivering on Muaddi’s strong but refined mandate.

Don’t Be Square Slingbacks 105

Maddi’s second style, Don’t be square Slingbacks, are a square-toe sling-back pump made from soft, rippling leather.

They come in Ivory nappa lambskin which has a chic, subtle design, aesthetically similar to last season’s wearable Meshy Mule, elevating everyday looks with effortless glamour.

Caged in Sandals 105

The Caged In sandal was originally designed in a summery Hot Pink and Coco White, Caged In returns in fall colours Electric Blue, Jet Black and Ivory with the same caged structure of woven leather straps running all the way from the toe to the top of the calf.

Prices vary for these stunning new footwear pieces with costs ranging between €650 up to €700.

Amina Muaddi and Fenty won “Collaborator of the Year” at this Footwear News Achievement Awards which is equivalent to the Oscars of footwear design.

Already the duo’s first collection has proved successful since it’s release back in July 20020 where it sold out in s short space of time.

Talking about her second time round release with Rihanna’s Fenty fashion

Muaddi said: “I wanted to create footwear that represented the muse and the brand: strong, but refined and feminine.”

This new Fenty and Amina Muaddi collection is available for viewing and purchase at Fenty.com.

Fenty and Amina Muaddi team up new footwear collection