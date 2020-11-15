The Prince’s Foundation collection with Yoox Net-a-Porter

In Irish fashion news, Prince of Wales, Prince Charles has teamed up with Yoox Net-a-Porter for a new sustainable fashion range titled: The Prince’s Foundation collection

The 72-year-old royal who is next in line to the throne in the UK has collaborated with Yoox Net-a-Porter for an eco-friendly fashion collection that the prince deems “not wasteful”

Prince Charles who celebrated his birthday yesterday is founder of The Modern Artisan project which was set up in 2019 between students from across Italy, the United Kingdom and Yoox Net-a-Porter to create sustainable fashion pieces that according to the British Prince “aren’t wasteful.”

This new concept came about after the Prince invited Chairman and CEO of Yoox Net-a-Porter Group, Federico Marchetti to his foundation’s headquarters at Dumfries House in Scotland.

The British King in waiting has commented that he is highly impressed with the vision and clever ideas shown by the artisans in both counties.

Charles is also hopeful their efforts will contribute these designers’ approach towards sustainable fashion in design and manufacturing which they can carry over to their own businesses or in their future careers.

Prince Charles said “The key for me is to rediscover the importance that nature plays, understand where natural materials come from and how they can be used in exciting and innovative ways. After all, nature is the source of everything.”

All proceeds from this new 18-fashion piece collection with ‘YOOX NET-A-PORTER will go directly to The Prince’s Foundation’ line that will be reinvested into The Prince Charles Foundation that will help in the training of young people as part of it’s new textiles training initiative.

Things to watch out for in this new luxury sustainable fashion range as part of The Prince’s Foundation collection include a belted double-breasted Merino wool camel coat and ladies double-breasted checked cashmere blazer.

You can view the fill collection at www.net-a-porter.com

