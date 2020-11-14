DIY ways how to tint your own brows at home

If you have super light brows and do not want to fill them in everyday, brow tinting is for you.

With just a few products and a little know-how, you can make your little baby hairs visible and give your brows some much needed shape. And with all of us in lockdown and unable to get to a beautician anytime soon, here at Makeup & Beauty Tips Ireland we show you how to tint your brows at home.

What Is Eyebrow Tinting?

It’s simple. Eyebrow tinting uses temporary dye to enhance the shape of your brows. And the best part is that it is pretty straightforward. The key is to select the right colour and formula.

How To Prepare Your Brows

First and foremost, make sure your brows are clean and makeup free. Then, brush them into shape using a spoolie. You can apply a layer of Vaseline around them to protect your skin. However, most dyes come off easily.

What To Expect

Once you have your brows clean and prepped, it’s time to apply the colour. But first you have to choose your perfect shade. Go for a colour that is two to three times lighter than your natural brows. However, if your brows are completely grey or pale blonde, go one or two shades darker.

There are many kits available out there. But most will have your colour, developer and a little wooden stick to mix everything together. Some kits tell you to apply the product using a spoolie. However, you may feel you get more control using the wooden stick.

Start at the front of your brows as your hairs are usually denser than the rest of your brow. Simply dab on the dye working towards the tail. Once you have done one brow, stop. This step is important for getting your brows to match.

Leave the formula on for about seven to ten minutes but this will vary. Using a cotton pad, wipe off the colour. You may have to use a bit of pressure for this. Sometimes, gently going back and forth can do the trick. It’s important to get all the dye off your brows as whatever remains will continue to develop. To be on the safe side, tint your brows before you wash your face.

If you think the dye is too dark when you remove it, remember that your brows are still wet. Leave them to dry before making any judgements. Repeat for the second brow. If you do get dye on your skin, just use a cotton pad to wipe it off.

Aftercare

If you do get a major stain on your skin, simply exfoliate the area. Our skin is not as porous as our hair so most dye should wash off easily. If you are unhappy with the results, you can shampoo your brows one or two times to speed up the colour fade. And to keep your brows looking uniform, remember to tint the entire brow, not just a grey patch.

