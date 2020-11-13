Plus size fashion ideas to flatter your figure

Winter fashion is something we all look forward to every year. We want to be comfortable yet chic.

But knowing how to dress when you are plus-sized can be challenging. Especially when we live in a society that tells us we must lose weight or be super skinny. Luckily, times are changing, and the fashion industry has (slowly) become more size inclusive.

Here at Ladies fashion Ireland, we’ve put together some outfit ideas that will have all you stylish plus-sized people embracing your curves and the cold winter months.

Turtleneck & Mini Skirt

Turtlenecks are a symbol of cold weather and winter. they are soft, cosy and warm. And feel like a blanket wrap around you. The loose style and oversized sleeves work best when styled with something that is form fitting. Think of mini skirts or skinny jeans.

To tie the whole look together, throw on your ankle boots and you’re all set.

Black, Grey & Brown Business Attire

Regardless if you are heading for a job interview or your current job requires you to wear certain clothing, it is always a good idea to have some sort of business attire ready in your wardrobe. This can be pencil skirts, blazers and a simple button down.

Jumper Dress & An Overcoat

Have you bought a pair of knee-high boots and are unsure of how to style them? Don’t worry. Nothing flatters knee-high boots like a dress. And to keep you warm during the cold winter months, make it a knitted one. Chic, stylish and incredibly comfortable, a jumper dress is perfect for all the lazy fashionistas out there.

Simply throw on your overcoat and you are ready to head out the door.

Distressed Denim

Distressed denim has blown up in recent years. Slap on a distressed denim jacket and a pair of jeans and you have got yourself a classic look. Not only is this an easy and casual look, but you can also finish things off with a pair of your favourite trainers. To bring a touch of glam to your outfit, throw on some accessories and you will turn heads anywhere you go.

