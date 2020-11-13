Pharrell Williams debuts his Humanrace skincare

In Irish fashion news, American singer Pharrell Williams is set to drop his first ever skincare range later this month.

The 47-year-old Virginian born singer has unveiled pieces from his Humanrace skincare line which he has created with his own dermatologist, Dr. Elena Jones,

The American star who is often mistaken for Jaden Smith commented that he decided to create his both vegan and fragrance-free ‘Three-Minute Facial’, for people who lead busy lives that only requires three minutes attention both morning and night.

In a media statement released by the singer, Pharrell commented that he wants to share his own 20 years of skincare experience and education through this product and routine.

Pharrell said” Your face is the result of the spirit behind it, it’s important to take care of your skin and to also take time for yourself each day.”

Items in Pharrell’s new makeup collection include a Cleanser, Lotus Enzyme Exfoliator, Humidifying Cream, Rice Powder and Routine Pack.

On a sustainable note, all packaging is constructed using 50% post-consumer recycled plastic which also contains a removable chamber that can be refilled.

Pharrell’s unisex Humanrace skincare line unisex products are created to cater for every skin type.

Williams went on to explain that his new skincare products doesn’t discriminate between gender or race. He said We’re creating for humans; we are all born in the same skin and Humanrace celebrates this.”

Pharrell’s dermatologist for 20 years, Dr. Elena Jones also added that their new routine is formulated from Pharrell’s own skincare experience where we included ingredients that are clean, effective and friendly for every skin types.

Jones said” We adhered to the European standard of 1,300 banned ingredients as an important starting point and then we went further to develop our own restrictions. We worked to create products that had no rocks, nuts, seeds, or plastic particles in our formulas to ensure no micro-tears occur which can result in damaging your skin.”

Pharrell’s new Humanrace skincare line will be available to view and purchase at his website humanrace.com from Friday 25th November 2020.

