Venus Williams new worldwide brand ambassador for K-Swiss

In Irish fashion news, American tennis ace, Venus Williams has been named as the new global ambassador for K-Swiss.

The 40-year-old Wimbledon champion has taken over the reigns as the new face of tennis fashion and footwear brand K-Swiss.

Venus will head up the new “Club K-Swiss’ campaign where she has co-designed her very own limited edition capsule by K-Swiss and her own EleVen by Venus Williams activewear and lifestyle brand.

Williams’s new collection consists of 12 fashion pieces that includes a the K-Swiss Classic 66x EleVen by Venus Williams shoe, a varsity sweater, stylish tank top, striped leggings, a hoodie, along with jogging bottoms.

Talking about her new appointment and venture with the American athletic shoe brand, Williams commented that K-Swiss is both an iconic brand both on and off the court. She also sees a lot of resemblance between her own lifestyle brand EleVen by Venus Williams and K-Swiss.

Venus believes both brands represent women and she was delighted to team up with K-Swiss on this new project that she finds exciting and unique.

As a top performing athlete, Venus also recognises the importance of creating functional pieces which back the highest level of performance

She is hoping this link up with K-Swiss will be the perfect marriage between two brand styles, that has led to some great eye-catching designs.

The collection includes the fusion of mint green amongst traditional blues and grey combined with unique plaid patterns to ensure it was a combination of both brands.

These new pieces are both fashionable and functional for people who want to look their best and instil confidence into stylish active fashion sportswear.

Global Marketing Director at K-Swiss, Gabriella Gomez explains that Venus is a natural choice and partner for K-Swiss. She believes Venus is a true visionary and is creative in everything she does.

Gomez also commented that Williams and K-Swiss have combined the concept of ‘tennis as a lifestyle,’ with the collections they are both building being designed with ambitious women in mind,

The 12-piece Club K-Swiss collection is available now at kswiss.com.

