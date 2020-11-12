How to cut your hair at home using the unicorn cut

Are you looking for an easy, transformative hair style? Meet the Unicorn Cut. With many of us in lockdown, it could be a while before we get to the hairdressers.

The Unicorn Cut is where you tie your hair into a super high ponytail and give yourself a haircut with just one snip. It may be bold but the results are not as harsh as it may sound.

Now, this particular haircut will leave you with a particular hairstyle – heavily layered. This is ideal for those of you with long or curly hair as drastic layers work best with curly textures and lot of length.

If you are curious about what the Unicorn Cut here at Makeup & Beauty Tips Ireland, we will show you how to do it, keep on reading.

What You Will Need

A pair of shears – make sure they are sharp

Two hair ties

Brush or wide tooth comb

A mirror

Brush Your Hair

To begin, get rid of any tangles by brushing out your hair. If you have curly hair, use a wide tooth comb. Make sure your hair is completely dry so that it does not shrink after you cut it.

It’s best to do this with freshly washed hair as the natural oils of your scalp can weigh down your strands.

Make A Bump Free High Ponytail

Flip your tangle-free hair upside down and smooth into a ponytail at the centre of your hairline – hence the name ‘unicorn’. Flip your hair right side up and check that the ponytail is centred before securing with a hair tie.

Determine Your Ideal Length

If you are not sure about how much you want to cut off, start with ½ or 1 inch. If you do not cut enough the first time, you can always go back and cut more.

With your hair in a high ponytail, use your second hair tie to determine where you want to cut. Tie it close to the base of your ponytail and slide it to the cut point.

Make The Cut

Your one and only cut is going to be made under the second hair tie. Having sharp scissors is important as using anything too blunt can leave your strands looking frayed. This is because the blade will struggle to get through this thick area of hair.

Never cut your hair above your chin. Following this advice will ensure the shortest layer will fall no higher than your jawline. If you want to make a long or side fringe, leave these pieces out of your ponytail and blend then in later.

And for thicker or curly hair types, it may be a good idea to use texturizing shears. These will give you a softer finish.

Finishing Touches

So, the majority of work is done. But there are still a few things to perfect before you finish your haircut.

After letting your hair down, if you feel your layers are too harsh, you can point cut your ends. Throw your hair back into the ponytail. Next, with a taut grip on your ends, use your scissors to cut straight up into your ends. This can create a softer finish to your ends and break up any ‘shelf’ layers.

This cut will give you a V-shape when it is all layered down your back. If this is not your style, here’s what you do. create a center part and bring your hair to the front. Then, make a straight snip across the bottom layer of hair. Losing this layer will give you more of a U-shape.

