Karl Lagerfeld to unveil new underwear line

In Irish fashion news, brand Karl Lagerfeld are to set to release a new range of ladies & men underwear later this week.

Lagerfeld who passed away in February 2019, was renowned and respected worldwide for his ideas and influence in the luxury fashion sector.

The new underwear line from the Lagerfeld brand are constructed using the highest quality of premium material including luxurious blends of cotton.

In a media statement released by Pier Paolo Righi, who is the CEO of Karl Lagerfeld, he commented that the KL brand are excited about this new collection which continues to be both innovative and dynamic.

Peir said “With underwear, we can further share Karl Lagerfeld’s iconic aesthetic in a fresh new way — and connect with new customers.”

Pieces in the KL collection include stylish sports and lingerie bras as well as a wide selection of luxurious sexy underwear that is adorned with Karl Lagerfeld branding.

Also included in the ladies collection are sweatpants as well shirts, camisoles and a robe.

For the men there are a selection of boxer designed shorts, briefs and trunks available in shades of black, white and grey. Also included are , men’s pyjamas, T-shirts as well as sweatpants and robes.

Design Director for Karl Lagerfeld, Hun Kim commented that whatever the occasion, all outfits start with undergarments.

Kim said “Whether kept hidden beneath or worn as a visible element in an ensemble, these pieces have the ability to pull together an entire look.”

This new KD line drops nearly after the Karl Lagerfeld loungewear collection was launched back in October 2020.

The new Karl Lagerfeld men and women underwear collection will go on release this coming Friday 13th November. It will be available to view and purchase exclusively on Karl.com as well as e-commerce site Zalando. In January 2021 it will be available to buy at selected fashion outlets and e-commerce websites globally.

