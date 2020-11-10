How to style your pencil skirt this winter

What’s not to love about the pencil skirt? It is one of those fashion pieces that offers so much versatility when constructing a great fashion look. The fact it can be worn for work to evenings out with the girls makes it so adaptable.

The other great thing about the pencil skirt is that it’s an all-season piece of fashion that goes with every season.

It can be worn with stylish heels and jacket to ankle or knee-high boots and still make a true fashion statement. Here at Ladies Fashion Ireland, we take a look at the reliable pencil skirt. We give you an insight to its design and how to dress it for the months ahead.

What is a pencil skirt?

The pencil skirt is a slim fitting skirt that is designed with a straight narrow cut. Normally the hem line sits just above the knee and has a tailored fit for a slimming effect. This is where it gets its name for being a long slim just like a pencil.

The first pencil skirt

It took three years in the making but the pencil skirt was designed back in 1954 by French fashion designer, Christian Dior as part of his “H-line collection

The perfect fitting pencil skirt

To achieve the perfect fitting pencil skirt the fit must always be right. It should always look fitted around the waist and hips area (not too tight though) If it digs into your waist line or wrinkles are evident across the hips then it is too tight.

Key things to remember when styling a pencil skirt

A perfect fitting pencil skirt should always be high waisted. There should be no evidence of any VPL’s (visible panty lines) on show. Pair with a light thong or bodysuit underneath.

This will ensure they sit in place and stop any discomfort. The last thing you want is your look to be untidy so avoid tucking in shirts or tops to the skirt. Keep your look chic and let the skirt do the talking.

How to style your pencil skirt in winter

Given that our winters vary from year to year, combining style and warm is key to achieving any great fashion look for the months ahead.

From the right colour tones to the correct choice of footwear will get you through the coming months with ease. Here are three simple but effective looks to consider for great pencil skirt winter styling

The leather boot effect

As I said previously, warmth is key when construction any great fashion look during the winter months. Also protecting your feet from the elements ensures your tootsies remain nice and dry.

By adding a smart pair of knee high boots to your pencil skirt look this winter offers protection to legs while adding texture to your fashion finish. A fitted white blouse or shirt paired with a grey pencil skirt and black boots nails any fab winter finish.

Layer up your pencil skirt look

Again we are back to staying warm on those cold dark days of winter. However this is not an excuse to go crazy with any type of mad oversized knits.

Your pencil skirt offers a fitted finish so balance your choice of above the waist layering. Add a nice silk blouse to your pencil skirt with a contrasting ladies sweater.

For non-boot lovers, add a pair of slingback heels and plain black wallet handbag. Oh don’t forget your ladies oversized sunglasses. Very chic.

The oversize sweater look

For those of you who want a slight oversized finish to your pencil skirt and top finish, think snuggly sweaters. Opt for an oversized turtleneck sweater (no neutral colouring) and add a smart pair of black ankle boots to complete this fabulous winter day or night fashion finish.

Ah again, don’t forget those oversized sunglasses.

