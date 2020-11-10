G-Star Raw unveil world’s most sustainable black denim material

G-Star Raw unveil world’s most sustainable black denim

In Sustainable fashion news Ireland, G-Star Raw have launched their new winter fashion collection which includes the world’s most sustainable black denim fabric ever.

The Dutch designer clothing company which was founded in Amsterdam back in 1989 by Jos van Tilburg have unveiled 8 sustainable black denim clothing styles as part of their Winter 20 collection.

Their “Relz Black Denim” fabric is a combined creation between Artistic Milliners and Archroma, as part of G-Star Raw’s circular approach to sustainable fashion.

The material includes the use of pure organic cotton which is then dyed and treated without the usage of damaging or harmful chemicals. G-Star see this benefiting both people and the environment that we live.

The process ensures that the black liquid dye and associated pigment coating extracts wastewater used in the processing which can be then cleaned and reused

This ground-breaking method is all part of their long-term partnership with Artistic Milliners and Archroma,

The Dutch company have also received the Gold Status certification by the Cradle to Cradle Product Innovation Institute for its “Raw Relz Black Denim.”

This achievement by G-Star Raw is a first in the production of black denim fabric. They are the first dyed black denim material producers to receive recognition and certification by Cradle to Cradle who are one of the world’s most recognised non-profit organisation. G-Star are now accredited, globally for producing safe, circular and responsibly produced black denim.

The collection itself consists of 8 pieces which include a stylish denim peacoat that comes lined priced at €189.50. Other items to look out for include their ultra-high straight ankle jeans at €119.95 and their bomber jacket priced at €199.95 euros.

You can check out their new sustainable collection that drops at g-star.com and in selected stores from 11th November 2020.

G-Star Raw unveil world’s most sustainable black denim