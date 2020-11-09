M&S Christmas ad 2020 has new focus

In Irish fashion news, one of the UK and Ireland’s favourite fashion and grocery retailers, M&S have this year decided to exclude in-store fashion as a focus of their normally memorable Christmas ad campaigns.

The UK retailer which was founded in Leeds, England back in 1884 have this year decided to concentrate more on the on-line and food side of their business instead.

2020 is a year that most fashion retailers will be glad to see the back off due the negative impact the coronavirus has had on fashion retail globally.

With 2 lockdowns in one year, the majority of high street retailers businesses have been decimated with customers being unable to shop in-store for their favourite goods.

Christmas is usually a time of joy for fashion houses who can show off the best of their fashion designs to people sat in their armchairs at homes.

However for M&S who like others have had a “bad year” in-store fashion retail, their festive promo efforts will this year be channelled on the grocery and on-line fashion sections of their business

A spokesperson for Marks & Spencer confirmed that this year is all about helping customers to shop with confidence both in-store and online.

Marks & Spencer’s 2020 advertising strategy this year falls in line with what they announced last week which is their focus is targeted at making this Christmas’s campaign the most digital yet.

Already M&S have made provisions to increase their on-line distribution capacity as well as hiring in extra staff.

Back in August, M&S announced a significant rise in their on-line side of the business which grew by over 39% with over one and half million digital downloads of their apps since the relaunch of their Sparks loyalty scheme back in July.

Already this year, this much loved fashion and grocery retailer has seen searches for the goods on-line sour with this expected to increase further as we head towards the Christmas shopping period.

