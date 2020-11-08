The top trending men’s coats for this winter 2020

When it comes to chilly winter weather, ask yourself: how is your coat game? Got things covered with a windbreaker and bomber jacket?

If you haven’t, now is the time to start getting your wardrobe winter ready. And what better way to do that than with a new winter coat. Giving you a mix of classic and contemporary, we’ve rounded up the top trending coats to add to your winter wardrobe.

Checked Overcoat

Checks have been popular for a number of seasons now. They square up in suits, to trousers, to shoes and knitwear. However, if you want the most bang for your pattern buck, get yourself a checked overcoat.

Checks are a great way of introducing some colour into your wardrobe. Or you can keep things monochromatic with a black and grey check. When it comes to styling, there is only one rule to remember. If the pattern is big and colourful, keep it in check by wearing a neutral outfit.

Puffer

Unless you have been living in a cave, you will have noticed that the humble puffer jacket has marked its mark on menswear and is now a streetwear classic.

Innovation in technical jackets means your puffer jacket can be worn like any other style. It looks equally perfect over a suit on the weekend, or with a jumper and boots.

Trench Coat

Timeless yet still stylish, the design of the trench coat has not changed since its invention during WW1.

It’s waterproof, full-length and belted, your trench coat should offer you both form and function. If you are unsure of what colour to choose, always go classic with camel. It’s the ideal colour to introduce to your wardrobe and will not clash with your other clothing.

However, if you intend to wear your trench over a suit, black or navy colours will look more polished.

Winter Bomber

There are wide range of bombers and varsity jackets across all menswear brands. Some are clean, simple and refined. Others are embellished, bold and patterned.

To keep you warm during the cold winter months, enlist the help of premium fabrics like wool or felt to keep the wind out and provide some interest to your look. And although a bomber jacket is extremely versatile, they do work best with smart casual outfits.

Layer them over knitwear and overshirts and avoid super formal looks as it will look out of place with a suit.

Parka

The parka was a mod favourite during the 60s and later became a symbol of Brit pop. It has been revisited many times and is truly one of the most versatile styles out there. Your parka will be at home with a suit and tie, but is equally compatible with a pair of jeans, boots and a knitted jumper.

If you are looking for a bit of luxury, get a parka with a fur lined hood. Aside from the insulation you get from wool-lined styles, brands have been producing parkas with practical elements. Think bound seams, underarm vents and flap pockets.

