Simple ways to reduce pimples overnight

Nobody wants to wake up with acne, blemishes or breakouts. But as much as we don’t want pimples to happen, the sad fact is that they do. And for a lot more people than you’d think.

It’s safe to say that everyone who has ever experienced a breakout knows how annoying they are. That’s why we rounded up some simple beauty tips to help you tackle pimples overnight. And while they cannot get rid of pimples overnight, they will work great as reducing the size of your breakouts. See our helpful beauty tips here at Makeup & Beauty Tips Ireland.

Use Salicylic Acid Formulated Products

Salicylic acid is a beta-hydroxy acid and is especially perfect for those of you with acne-prone skin. It targets oil and promotes cell turnover, exfoliating any oil or skin cells that might be blocking your pores.

While this acid is great for preventing breakouts from forming in the first place, it’s also great for treating pimples as well.

Add A Spot Treatment To Your Routine

If you are more concerned about treating one existing zit than looking for products that keep them at bay, you need to start using a spot treatment.

There are lots of acne spot treatment available. But look for ones that include salicylic acid as this penetrates and clears out your pores.

Try Tea Tree Oil

In addition to salicylic acid, tea tree oil is an ingredient that is shown to work wonders for acne-prone skin. It has anti-bacterial properties that work on P. acnes and S. epidermidis. These are two forms of acne forming bacteria.

You can use tea tree oil as a spot treatment or apply it all over your face. If you are going for the second option, just remember to dilute it first. This will save you from suffering from irritation.

And A Detox Mud Mask

Many people swear by using a detoxifying mud mask to draw out impurities from the skin. While a mask alone can work wonders for absorbing excess oil and drawing out bacteria, it’s always a good idea to follow it with a serum and moisturiser. This will help to diminish any redness or irritation while you sleep.

Sleep With An Acne Patch

Pimple patches are on the rise. And for good reason. They have the ability to not only suck your pimple from existence, but also keep your skin protected in the process. Simply, stick the patch to your spot, head to bed and wake up with skin that is noticeably clear.

