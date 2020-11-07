How to cuff your jeans for an easy fashionable look

If you are looking too add a little detail to your denim, cuffing your jeans is a great way to do that. If your goal is to shorten your jeans, make your outfit look more stylish or you simply want to show off your new funky socks, cuffing your jeans could not be simpler.

Keeping reading here at Teenage fashion Ireland for our tips on how to cuff your jeans like a pro.

Small Cuff

This cuff style is small yet makes your jeans look smoother and more stylish. Starting with one leg, only roll up the hem. And then simply repeat on the other side. You can roll it as many times as you wish. The more rolls, the bigger the cuff.

Relaxed Double Cuff

If you want to show off more of your ankle, or those new shoes you just got, a relaxed double cuff will do the trick. And, not to mention, it will make your outfit look super chic. This style works best with baggy jeans.

While wearing your jeans, roll up your leg one or two times. You do not have to be precise with this. The sloppier, the better. And then, repeat on the other side.

The key to pulling off this look is to make the cuffs look unintentional for that low-key look.

Single Cuff

Like the small cuff, this one is where you roll up about one to two inches on each side. It works best on those jeans that are a bit too long and drag on the ground.

It couldn’t be simpler to pull off the single cuff look. While wearing your jeans, take the bottom of one side and roll up the fabric about one inch. Then, repeat on the other side and you are done. This cuff works best on bootcut or wide legged jeans.

