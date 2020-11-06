Major fashion brands deny using Uighur forced labour

In Irish fashion news, some of the world’s most recognised fashion brands have denied using slave labour as part of their supply chain in north west china.

Labels like H&M, Nike and Boohoo have strongly dismissed that they use slave labour as part of their supply chain in the region of Xinjiang in Central and East Asia.

Heads of individual brands faced questions from British MP’s in the UK surrounding allegations that fashion brands were engaging in forced work practices using Uighur Muslims.

Members of some leading fashion labels were hauled in front of the Business, Energy and Industry Strategy (BEIS) committee in Britain to explain reports that fashion goods using Uighur slave labour we being sold to consumers in the UK.

Group Director of Responsible Sourcing at British fashion house, Boohoo, Andrew Reaney explained to committee members at the BEIS select committee that they were “shocked” at recent reports highlighting forced labour using Uighur Muslims.

Reaney told MP’s : “We were quite shocked by the revelations around the Uighurs and what’s happening in the Xinjiang province. “We wrote to all our suppliers across the supply chain to confirm that we have no manufacturing or fabric links to that particular region.

Head of Supply chain for Swedish retail fashion brand, H&M, David Savman, informed the committee that they only work with accredited suppliers as part of their own supply chain. He also told them that H&M have stopped using cotton from the region after these recent allegations surfaced.

Vice President of Global Footwear Sourcing & Manufacturing at American sports brand Nike, Jaycee Pribulsky that the American company are “deeply concerned” regarding the situation in the Chinese region.

Jaycee told the committee that Nike doesn’t source raw cotton and their suppliers do not supply spun yarns or textiles manufactured in any of their products.

