Marcus Rashford and Burberry partner to help young children

In Irish fashion news, Manchester United ace Marcus Rashford has teamed up with Burberry for a series of new initiatives that will benefit young children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Burberry which was founded back in 1856 is today one of the UK’s leading luxury fashion houses that are based in London.

The global retailer are to provide grant funding for Norbrook Youth Club and Woodhouse Park Lifestyle Centre in Wythenshawe, South Manchester which Rashford attended himself growing up.

Also, as part of their global strategy, Burberry will also provide funding for Wide Rainbow who are a not for profit organisation based in New York who provide after school facilities to young children across America.

Funds provided by Burberry will be ring-fenced to provide vital food and art supplies. Funds will also be spend on promoting music and education to children in vulnerable communities across the US

In the UK, Burberry already work alongside London Youth, which helps children through an expansive network of 600 community youth organisations. This helps to include and create lots of engaging opportunities for young people every year.

The London fashion house with the help of London Youth, select 15 youth centers to distribute funding to help the continuation of ensure services to young people in some of London’s most deprived communities.

The 22-year old Manchester United and England star has been at logger heads with the British government in recent months to ensure vulnerable children in society, don’t go hungry.

Rashford is relentless with his efforts to fight for justice and basic human rights for vulnerable children in communities across England. Big hearted Marcus continues to pile on the pressure for the UK Prime Minster Boris Johnson who he wants to listen and look after vulnerable children to ensure they have school meals all year round.

To kick off the campaign, Marcus has written an open-letter to his 10-year-old self, explaining how he benefited personally from the community and youth centres he was part of growing up and the impact they had on his life.

Vice President of Corporate Responsibility for Burberry, Ms Pam Batty said “We believe, especially now, it is so important to help them empower the emerging change-makers of tomorrow and continue their efforts to sustain and protect the vulnerable.”

During COVID-19, Burberry donated tens of thousands free PPE gear to front line workers while also switching up their factory operations in their Yorkshire factory to produce non-surgical gowns for medics and care workers.

The London fashion house have also financially contributed to FareShare, which is the charity chosen by Marcus to distribute food to the needy.

